Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $544.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.57 and its 200-day moving average is $533.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.