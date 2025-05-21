iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 918,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 172,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $595.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

