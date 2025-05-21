Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Booking, Expedia Group, and Trip.com Group are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or franchise hotels and resorts. Their market performance reflects trends in travel demand, average room rates and occupancy levels, making them sensitive to economic cycles, tourism shifts and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $65.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,312.51. 85,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,525. The firm has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,392.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,885.53.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.68. 2,540,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,107. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,918. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

