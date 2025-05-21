AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AT&T by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 176,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

