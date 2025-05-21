Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $525.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.