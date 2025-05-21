Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,102.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,585,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,196.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $507.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

