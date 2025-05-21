FACT Capital LP Sells 21,410 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FACT Capital LP lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 7.9% of FACT Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FACT Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $193.29 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

