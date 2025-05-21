Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

