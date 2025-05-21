McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

