Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

