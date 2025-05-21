MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.