Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

