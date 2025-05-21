Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,137 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

