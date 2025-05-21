Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 407.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5%

Broadcom stock opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

