1,174 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BX stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

