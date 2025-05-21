Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.06.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0%

Intuit stock opened at $671.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.91. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.