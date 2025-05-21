Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 93,464 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,464 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $3,861,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,097,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

