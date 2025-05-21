4,950 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

