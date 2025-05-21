USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 552.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,912 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,919,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

