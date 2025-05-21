ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

