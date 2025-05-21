Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 404.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

