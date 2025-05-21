McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 20,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $319.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,436 shares of company stock worth $4,458,290 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

