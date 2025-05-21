Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $658.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.56 and a 200-day moving average of $537.33. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

