Sherwood Financial Partners LLC Takes $14.13 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 763,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

