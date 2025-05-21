Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of Alibaba Group worth $390,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

