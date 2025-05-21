Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

