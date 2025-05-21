Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,822 shares of company stock worth $18,906,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

PM opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

