Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WM opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.51, for a total value of $1,304,087.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,598.37. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,522 shares of company stock worth $18,084,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.