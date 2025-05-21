AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 14,608 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.