iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in NetApp by 929.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

