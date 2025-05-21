Novem Group Invests $1.17 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Novem Group purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6%

LRCX stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

