Woodline Partners LP Sells 2,022,104 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,022,104 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.