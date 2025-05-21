Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,306 shares of company stock worth $12,841,368. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0%

Salesforce stock opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.48 and a 200-day moving average of $307.02.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

