10Elms LLP Takes $73,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $366.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $330.68. The firm has a market cap of $677.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

