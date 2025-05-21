10Elms LLP Takes $73,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $366.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $330.68. The firm has a market cap of $677.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.