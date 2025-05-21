iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

