Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 422,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $397,667,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

