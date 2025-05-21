Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

