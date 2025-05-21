Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $417.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

