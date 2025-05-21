Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

