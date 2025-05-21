First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

