Note Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

