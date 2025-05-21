iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

