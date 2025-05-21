Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VB opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

