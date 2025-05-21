PharVision Advisers LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

ISRG stock opened at $557.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.15 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

