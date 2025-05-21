Note Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 350 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 545,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,166,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.4%

URI opened at $714.09 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

