Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $580.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.11 and its 200-day moving average is $536.73. The stock has a market cap of $529.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

