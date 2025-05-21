UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $381.96 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,804,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,372 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $381,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

