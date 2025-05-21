LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

