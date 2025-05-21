Vallourec S.A. (VLOWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on June 26th

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2546 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.