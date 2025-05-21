Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

